Indian student Abdul Sheikh dies in China

Indian student from Tamil Nadu died in China. The medical student was doing internship in Qiqihar Medical University in northeast China’s Heilongjiang province.

22-year-old, Abdul Sheikh, who has been studying medicine in China for the past five years, died of an illness. His family is economically weak and is not in a position to bring back his body. They have requested the foreign ministry for help them in this.

Abdul Sheikh had completed his studies and was undergoing internship towards the end of his medical education. Recently he had visited India and returned to China on December 11. He completed eight-day mandatory isolation on reaching China.

After joining internship, he fell ill and had to be admitted to the intensive care unit. However he died while undergoing treatment.

The student’s family has appealed for help to the Tamil Nadu government and foreign ministry in bringing back the body.