South India

Inebriated Kerala man escapes from police station, climbs electric transformer

According to the police, the man was found in an inebriated condition on a road. He was taken to the local police station, from where he ran away.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 10 April 2023 - 17:55
Kochi: In a bizarre incident, a man climbed an electric transformer after escaping from a police station on Monday in Chalakudy town in Kerala’s Thrissur district.

He climbed an electric transformer to hide from the following policemen. What followed was nothing short of a movie scene.

The police kept on asking him to come down as it was dangerous. But he did not heed.

In the process, he touched a live electric wire and fell down.

He was quickly rushed to a local hospital. He did not suffer any major injury because of the current, but is reported to have suffered head injuries due to the fall. He was later moved to the Thrissur Medical College hospital and is under observation.

IANS
