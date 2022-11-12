South India

Kerala Guv vs CPI-M govt spat to intensify, as fresh assembly session likely in Dec

Asked whether it is a "game plan", Party state secretary M.V.Govindan on Saturday told the media that all such things are decided by the government.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 November 2022 - 12:16
Thiruvananthapuram: The spat between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government is likley to worsen with the CPI-M planning to convene the state Assembly next month.

By calling for a fresh assembly session in December which will spill over to January, the CPI(M) will succeed in preventing Khan from delivering the customary Governor’s address.

Asked whether it is a “game plan”, Party state secretary M.V.Govindan on Saturday told the media that all such things are decided by the government.

The next eagerly-awaited event will take place on Tuesday when the CPI-M and its one lakh supporters lay a siege to Khan’s residence.

In response, an unfazed Khan asked them not to wait till Tuesday for the protest.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 November 2022 - 12:16
