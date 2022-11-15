Kerala protest: Guv set to face 1L CPI-M workers

Thiruvananthapuram: Around one lakh CPI(M) activists are expected to take part in a massive protest in front of the Kerala Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The protest is against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is in a direct tussle with the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government on several illegal appointments in various universities.

Party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will launch the protest march against the Governor for trying to saffronise the education sector in the state.

The protest march will be the biggest in the history of Kerala, party sources said.

A top level meeting in the party planned the protest after Khan threatened to ‘withdraw his pleasure’ in the council of ministers following their criticism on the functioning of the Raj Bhavan.

He also asked the Vice Chancellors of nine Universities to resign from their posts following a Supreme Court order. And sacked 15 senate members of the Kerala University in connection with the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor.

Party’s Kerala Secretary MV Govindan, CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, LDF convener E P Jayarajan, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani and leaders including Mathew T Thomas, P C Chacko, Varghese George, Ramachandran Kadannappally, P C Joseph, K B Ganesh Kumar and Binoy Joseph are all expected to attend the protest march.

The BJP state leadership has approached the Kerala High Court against the employees of the State Government and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), taking part in the protest march to Raj Bhavan.