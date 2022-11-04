Muslim leaders visit temple near Coimbatore blast site; meet priests

Coimbatore: Leaders of a Muslim Jamaat visited the site of the car cylinder blast near the Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore on Thursday and expressed solidarity with the temple priests.

The blast in which a man was charred to death had triggered tension in the area. Six people have been so far arrested in connection with the case. Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against them. Jameesha Mubin was charred to death after an LPG cylinder inside the car he was driving exploded near a temple around 4 am on October 23.

General secretary Sunnath Jamaths Inayatullah said that Kottaimedu is surrounded by mosques, temples and churches and they had been living together in a friendly manner in this area for the past 200 years. He said they will not give space to anyone to create division between them. He strongly condemned the unfortunate incident. Leaders from Sunnath Jamaath met the Sangameswarar temple authorities and clarified that the people involved in the blast do not belong to any Jamaat.

Mr Inayatullah observed that a political panic situation prevails against minorities not only in Coimbatore but also across the country.

The Jamath urged the political leaders to create communal harmony and peace in the country.