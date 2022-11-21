Naveen announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next kin killed in Goods train derailment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the loss of life in the train accident at Korei station on Monday morning.

Patnaik conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and announced ex gratia of Rs two lakh each to the next of the kin of the victims

The Chief minister directed the administration to expedite rescue operations and provide adequate treatment for the injured persons .

He asked the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramilla Mallick to visit the spot and take stock of the situation.

Preliminary report said at least two persons were killed and many others injured when eight bogies

of a goods train derailed at Korei station in Odisha’s Jajpur district at 6.45 AM of Monday.

The station building of Korei station has been damaged in the accident.