NRI businessman from Kerala donates Rs 11 cr for earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria

Kochi: UAE-based entrepreneur from Kerala Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, has donated Rs 11 crore as aid for earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria.

The aid has been handed over to the Emirates Red Crescent that is helping with relief efforts in the region.

The fund will be used to support rescue efforts by providing medicine and other supplies, relocating those who have lost their homes, and rehabilitating victims and their families.

Hundreds of families have been displaced after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region on February 6, killing more than 34,000 people.

According to the World Health Organization, the natural disaster could affect up to 23 million people.

“This donation is part of our ongoing efforts to provide assistance to the relief work. My heart goes out to all affected by the devastating earthquake, and I hope this contribution will support their needs,” said Vayalil who is also the son-in-law of billionaire business magnate M.A.Yusuf Ali.

Vayalil has often contributed to aid efforts in India, including significant contributions to Prime AMinister’s National Relief Fund.

In 2018, he sent a flight of medical supplies and protective gear to assist Kerala in its efforts to fight the Nipah virus.

He has also launched a rehabilitation and reconstruction project in which a flood-damaged primary health center in the state was rebuilt as a model family health centre.

He also joined The Giving Pledge, an initiative created by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and business magnate Warren Buffett to support good causes around the world.