PM Modi’s brother hospitalised in Chennai

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 28 February 2023 - 12:46
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Modi has been admitted at a private hospital in Chennai due to a kidney ailment, sources said.

Without providing further details, the sources at the hospital in Ayanambakkam told IANS that his condition is stable.

Prahlad Modi, who is also the Vice President of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, is on a spiritual tour with his family and had visited the Madurai Meenakshi temple, Rameswaram temple and Kanniyakumari Devi temple.

Further details regarding his health condition is awaited.

