RSS route marches: TN Police heighten security across state

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police have beefed up security across the state as the RSS will be conducting route marches at 45 places of the state. The route marches will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and there will be speeches at each concluding point.

It is to be noted that the RSS had requested to hold a route march in October 2022 but the Tamil Nadu Police denied permission stating that there could be skirmishes. The police cited the banning of Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) by the Central government in September 2022 and said that if the RSS route march was held, there could be attacks against it some parts of the state and banned it.

The RSS approached a single bench of the Madras High court which granted permission to conduct the marches at only three places – Cuddalore, Permabalur and Kallakurichi areas. The marches were held on November 6, 2022 and no untoward incident happened.

The RSS later approached the division bench of the Madras High court which granted permission to conduct route marches across the state, setting aside the single bench order. The state government then challenged the division bench order in the Supreme Court, but the apex court dismissed the appeal and upheld verdict of the Madras High Court division bench.

Tamil Nadu DGP, C. Sylendrababu, granted permission for the RSS to conduct route marches at 45 places across the state on the basis of the Supreme Court order.

In all areas of the state where the route marches are to be held, police have beefed up security.

Police have also directed the RSS not to wield stick or ‘danda’ (generally in RSS route march, the cadres carry the danda) during the route march and also not to shout provocative slogans or speeches during or after the march. It has also directed the RSS to make its own primary health care arrangements including ambulance services.