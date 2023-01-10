South India

Russian flight lands in Goa safely after bomb hoax

Goa-bound flight from Moscow made an emergency landing in Jamnagar airport on Monday night at 9.30 p.m. following the bomb threat. It was diverted to Jamnagar after an email warning of a bomb in the flight was received.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 10 January 2023 - 17:12
0 179 1 minute read
Russian flight lands in Goa safely after bomb hoax
Russian flight lands in Goa safely after bomb hoax

Panaji: Moscow-Goa Russian flight Azur Air ZF2401, which received a bomb threat, landed in Goa on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. with passengers onboard, saying they were lucky to be safe.

Goa-bound flight from Moscow made an emergency landing in Jamnagar airport on Monday night at 9.30 p.m. following the bomb threat. It was diverted to Jamnagar after an email warning of a bomb in the flight was received.

After landing at Dabolim airport in Goa, the Russian tourists said that they are lucky to be safe.

“Authorities thoroughly checked all our luggage and flight, but nothing suspicious was found. We are lucky as we are safe,” one of the passengers said.

Related Articles

NSG and BDDS teams at Jamnagar had thoroughly checked the plane besides the luggage and hand baggage of the travellers but no suspicious object was found.

Passengers also said that they were provided all the facilities at Jamnagar after they were de-boarded there. “We spent around 9 hours outside the flight at the airport (Jamnagar). But we are happy now that we have reached here,” another passenger said.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 10 January 2023 - 17:12
0 179 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button