Security tightened in Tamil Nadu ahead of PM’s visit

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police have tightened security in Madurai, Dindigul districts of the state in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Gandhigram Rural University for a convocation ceremony on Friday afternoon.

Prime Minister Modi, who is arriving at Madurai airport from Bengaluru by 2.50 p.m., would reach the Gandhigram university by chopper for the 3.15 p.m. convocation.

However, with the IMD predicting heavy rains in the area, the police have kept a backup plan ready for the Prime Ministers’ visit. A recce has been conducted with eight cars from Madurai airport to Gandhigram rural university.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will also be present during the convocation ceremony.

Eminent musicians — Ilayaraja and Umayalpuram Sivaraman — will be conferred honorary doctorates by the Gandhigram university and the Prime Minister will confer the recognition on the two maestros.

The convocation ceremony of the prestigious Gandhigram rural university is being held after a gap of two years due to Covid -19. As many as 2,314 students have completed their graduation from Gandhigram rural university during 2018-19 and 2019-20. However, the Prime Minister will be handing over medals to four toppers from the university due to time constraints and security aspects.

Of the toppers who are selected to receive their medals from the Prime Minister, two are boys.

Police have heightened surveillance and security in Dindigul, Chinnalapatti, Gandhigram, and Ambathurai areas due to the Prime Minister’s visit.