South India

Six held in Goa for duping US citizens

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan said the accused persons were operating a fake call centre.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 24 November 2022 - 19:50
Panaji: The Goa Police on Thursday arrested six persons for allegedly duping US citizens in the pretext of approving their loans and medical billing advances.

“The police conducted a raid at Chimbel (North Goa district) and caught six accused persons red handed. Legal action against them has been initiated,” he said.

The accused persons are identified as Akash Hiteshbhai Pancholi, 28; Thremho Kechingba, 23; Sanam Ringsa Bathari, 23; Anand Sujeet Sengyung, 26; Lairim Monmohan Hojai, 19 and Hemring Sonai Girisa, 22.

The police have also seized 6 laptops and mobile phones worth Rs 10 lakh.

