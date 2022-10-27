Sri Lankan Navy arrests 7 Indian fishermen

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): Sri Lankan Navy has arrested seven Indian fishermen and confiscated a mechanized fishing boat on the charges of illegal poaching in their territorial waters late on Wednesday night.

State fisheries officials said here on Thursday that the fishermen hailing from Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district were detained, when they were fishing in Sri Lankan waters south of the Delft Island in Jaffna.

The arrested fishermen along with trawler and three fishing gears were taken to Kankesanthurai harbour and later handed over to the Fisheries department officials of Mailadi for onward legal action.

Meanwhile, a group of mechanized boat fishermen of Rameswaram, who returned to the shore this morning, alleged that the naval crafts of Sri Lanka Coast Guard chased them away at gunpoint after destroying fishing nets cast on the sea.

