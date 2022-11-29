South India

Sri Lankan Navy detains 23 Indian fishermen

Chennai: The Sri Lankan Navy has reportedly detained 23 Indian fishermen from Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu.

Police sources said that five mechanised boats of the fishermen were also under the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen were taken into custody while they were fishing near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Sri Lankan Naval authorities had confiscated several mechanised boats and even advertised the sale of such confiscated boats, affecting the Indian fishermen badly.

