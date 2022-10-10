Stalin launches TN’s first LCNG station

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Monday launched TN’s first Liquified Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) station near Manthangal Village, Walajah Taluk, Ranipet District.

The LCNG station, set up by AG&P Pratham, a leading player in the Indian City Gas Distribution (CGD) industry, was launched virtually by the Chief Minister from the State Secretariat in the presence of Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Chief

Secretary V Irai Anbu. Speaking at the event, Company Managing Director and CEO Abhilesh Gupta said the LCNG Station is the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu and that the commissioning of this facility is a significant step toward transitioning Vellore and Ranipet cities and surrounding areas into a gas-based ecosystem, fueling industry growth and prosperity in the region.

The facility will cater to the piped natural gas requirements of domestic households, industries, commercial establishments and CNG for the transport sector.

The company will be developing 300 km of pipeline network in Vellore-Ranipet area by the end of FY23.

The station will benefit 30,000-plus households and 325 industrial and commercial establishments across Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruppattur.

He said the company is developing CGD networks in six districts of Tamil Nadu including Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and South East Chennai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppattur and Ramanathapuram. By consistently expanding its footprint in the state, the company aims to cover one lakh domestic connections within a year and will cover 22 lakh households across Tamil Nadu in the next eight years.

Till date, AG&P Pratham has launched 27 CNG stations in Kancheepuram-Chengalpattu Districts and South East Chennai, three in Ramanathapuram district and 14 in Vellore and Ranipet districts.

The company plans to launch 22 more CNG stations in the state by March 2023.

Gupta said that AG&P Pratham is grateful for the continued support from the State government and local authorities in helping the company strengthen the CNG infrastructure in TN and for their sustained pursuit of cleaner energy sources.

“We are working aggressively at the grassroots level to further the Government’s vision of migrating towards a gas-based economy”, he said, adding, with the new LCNG station, the area will now have easy access to natural gas which is a cleaner and affordable fuel for households, industries, commercial establishments and vehicular transport.