Student from Kerala dies in UK car crash

London: A 28 year-old Indian student from Kerala died on the spot after being hit by a car which crashed into a bus stop in UK.

Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred at the junction of Stanningley Road and Cockshott Lane in Leeds last week.

Athira was waiting at the bus stop when a black Volkswagen Golf hit her, as well as another pedestrian in his forties, who continues to recover in a hospital.

“Emergency services attended and found that two pedestrians had suffered serious injuries following the collision, which involved a Volkswagen Golf car and caused damage to a bus stop,” the West Yorkshire Police said.

The Golf driver, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released on bail as enquiries continue into the collision.

Police said that the Golf had travelled on the Armley Gyratory before it drove down Stanningley Road towards Bradford.

Athira, who lived at Armley Road, was a student of Leeds Beckett University. Her relatives have been informed and they are working to bring the dead body, which is kept in the Bradford hospital mortuary, home, media reports quoted Leeds Malayalee Association as saying.