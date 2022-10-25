Swapna Suresh releases pics of Kerala ex-Speaker after he threatens legal action

Thiruvananthapuram: Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case on Tuesday released pictures of P. Sreeramakrishnan, the former Speaker and top CPI-M leader soon after he threatened legal action against her following some new revelations by her.

Swapna released half a dozen pictures to prove a point that she and he were close, through her Facebook page and then wrote, “This is just a simple and humble reply and a reminder to Mr. P Sreeramakrishnan for his fb post and related arguments. In case this doesn’t remind him the rest then I request this gentleman to please file defamation suit against me so that I may be able to produce the rest of the evidences before the Honble Court.”

Incidentally in her recent revelation, Swapna said former state Minister Kadkampally Surendran, presently a legislator, and Sreeramakrishnan used to send her lewd messages and asked her to come to them, while former state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac dropped indirect hints to her.

“I have not sent messages to anyone and is it possible to invite her to my official residence where my entire family and aged mother lives and not to mention several staff members. In the past also a lot of baseless allegations were aired against me and all know what happened to them. So I will deal with the present onslaught legally, after speaking to my party and also politically,” said Sreeramakrishnan.

Stung by the fresh revelation by Swapna Suresh, Sreeramakrishnan on Tuesday said he will speak to the party officials and take legal steps besides dealing with this politically also.

In 2020, while being in office Sreeramkrishnan was questioned by the central agencies.

Sreeramakrishnan, who turns 55 next month, was a two-time legislator representing Ponnani, but did not get a nomination in the 2021 Assembly polls. After the Chief Minister retained office, Sreeramakrishnan was made the chairman of the state run Roots-Norka, a body that looks after the welfare of the Kerala diaspora.

Meanwhile, breaking his silence against the allegations, Surendran met the media here on Tuesday and said this is the first time that his name was mentioned by Swapna.

“It’s been more than two years since she first raised these allegations and till the other day, my name was not there, but now it has come. This is a political move against me. I will speak to our party officials and then take appropriate steps against this,” said Surendran and added that she is now in the BJP camp.

Incidentally, Swapna Suresh last week came down heavily against Surendran and termed him as a “frustrated person who had invited her to a hotel room and was the one who just cannot be invited to one’s home”.