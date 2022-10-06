Tamil Nadu: 3 children die due to food poisoning in childcare centre

Chennai: Three children died while 11 others were admitted to the hospital allegedly due to food poisoning at a children’s home in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred at Vivekananda Sevalayam in Tiruppur, which is a recognised childcare centre. Of the 11 children admitted to the government hospital in Tiruppur, three have been moved to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Hospital authorities told mediapersons that the children had ‘rasam’ and rice for dinner on Wednesday night after which they started vomiting. They were rushed to a private hospital near the childcare home where the condition of five worsened by Thursday morning.

The children were shifted to the government hospital on Thursday where three of them died.

Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth told mediapersons that the Vivekananda Sevalaya is a recognised children’s home, and the authorities are trying to find out the exact reason behind the tragic incident.

The kitchen of the childcare home has been sealed and food authorities are conducting a detailed inquiry into matter.