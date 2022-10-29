South India

Thief who stole jewellery from Kerala temple arrested

Although alleged to be a habitual thief, this is the first time that Rajesh has been arrested.

Thiruvananthapuram: Local police in Kerala’s Alappuzha district on Saturday arrested a thief for stealing jewellery from a temple.

Following Rajesh’s arrest, the police also recovered the stolen temple jewellery.

Although alleged to be a habitual thief, this is the first time that Rajesh has been arrested.

The incident took place at the Aroor Puthenangadi Sreekumara Vilasam temple near Alappuzha on Friday.

A picture, believed to be screen grabs from the CCTV visuals of the temple, showed a person with his face covered praying before the deity.

The robbery was reported after temple authorities arrived early Friday morning and found that the the doors of the sanctum sanctorum were open.

