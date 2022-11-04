Three of family suffocated to death in refrigerator blast

Chennai: Three members of a family died of suffocation and two others admitted to hospital after a refrigerator exploded due to an electric short circuit at suburban Urapakkam early on Friday morning.

Police sources said the compressor in the refrigerator exploded around 0400 hrs this morning in which three people, Girija (63), her sister Radha (55) and cousin Rajkumar (48), who were fast asleep, died due to suffocation.

After the blast, thick smoke engulfed the apartment in which they were staying and the trio died of suffocation.

Ramkumar’s wife Bhargavi and his six-year-old daughter were admitted to Chromepet Government Hospital where their condition was said to be critical.

The family had arrived from Dubai two days back to pay homage to their relative who died last year and were staying at the house where the accident occured.

Guduvancherry Police and Maraimalai Nagar Fire Services and Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Chengalpattu Government Hospital.