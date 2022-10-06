Three students injured in lightning

Bhubaneswar: Three students were injured when the lightning struck them while they were on Digiswarup hilltop to get mobile network connectivity.

The incident took place on Wednesday late afternoon near Munda village of Pasara Gram Panchayat under Chakapada block of Odisha’s Kandhamal district

The students were first admitted to Brahaminipada hospital and later one of them was shifted to District Headquarter hospital Phulbani after his condition deteriorated.

Family sources said the students had gone to the hilltop on Wednesday and when they did not return till late in evening the family members along with some other villagers went in search of them and found all of the three lying injured and unconscious.

The villagers said heavy rain lashed the hill and lightning was striking the hill repeatedly when the students were on the hilltop.

Latest report said the condition of all three is stable.

Though there is a mobile tower in the village it has not been operationalised. The students had gone to the hilltop as a mobile tower has been set up there for better connectivity.