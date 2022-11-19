TN farmers relieved as crop insurance deadline extended to Nov 21

Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Farmers in the 27 districts of Tamil Nadu are a relieved lot as the Centre has agreed to extend the deadline for crop insurance till November 21.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had taken up the matter with the Union government with a plea to extend the November 15 deadline to November 30.

Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, Cooperative banks and Common service centres are witnessing a heavy rush of farmers paying the premium of insurance. The state government has also directed these institutions to function on November 19 and 20 to help farmers pay the premium amount.

R. Radhakrishnan, a farmer in Myladuthurai told IANS, “We were expecting the central government to extend the deadline till November 30. However, we are satisfied that at least we got time till November 21. The farmers are really thankful to the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for having taken up this matter before the central government and getting the deadline extended.”

It may be noted that with heavy rains, several crops have perished and this has led to the farmers in a no man’s land. With the crop insurance deadline fixed for November 15 and many of the farmers not having paid the premium amount, it was a tough situation for the agriculturalists in Tamil Nadu and the initiative of Chief Minister Stalin to take the matter up with the Central government has given breather of life for the beleaguered farmers of the state.