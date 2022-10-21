TN : Fisherman critically injured after being shot by Indian Navy at mid sea

Ramanathapuram: A fisherman belonging to Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu sustained critical injuries, when an Indian Naval patrol team reportedly fired on a mechanised fishing boat in the Gulf of Mannar late on Thursday night.

Official sources said here on Friday morning that a group of fishermen from Vanagiri coastal village near Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district had set sail into the sea for fishing yesterday.

When they were fishing in the Gulf of Mannar, the Naval personnel attached to the Indian Naval Air Station at Uchipuli on routine sea patrol, signalled the crew of the boat to stop it for verification.

When the fishermen did not stop the boat and attempted to flee, the Naval personnel fired warning shots at the fishing boat.

One of the fishermen on board, K.Veeravel (30) sustained bullet injuries on stomach and left thigh.

He was admitted to Ramanathapuram Government Hospital by the Naval personnel.

Senior revenue and police officials visited the hospital and held an inquiry.

Source UNI