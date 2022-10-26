TN govt recommends NIA probe into Coimbatore car blast

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday recommended a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Coimbatore car blast case.

The government recommended the NIA probe after a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in which senior state government officials, including Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy, Director General of Police C. Sylendrababu and other senior officials participated.

On Sunday morning, a 25-year-old youth Jameesha Mubin died when a car in which he was travelling exploded near Sangameswara temple, Ukkadam.

The police while conducting a raid at Mubin’s residence found large quantities of Potassium Nitrate and Sulphur which were used for making country bombs.

The Police later arrested five of his accomplices — Mohammed Talka, who is the son of Nawab Khan, brother of S.A. Basha, the founder of the terror organisation, Al-Umma, which was behind the Coimbatore serial bomb blasts on February 14, 1998, in which 56 people died and more than 200 people were injured.

The other accused who were arrested are Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Riyaz, Firoze Ismail and Mohammed Nawaz Ismail. Of this, Ismail was deported by the UAE government in 2020 after his association with Islamic State was revealed.

The Opposition leaders, including AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, deposed AIADMK leader, O. Panneerselvam, and state BJP President, K. Annamalai have slammed the state government.

The state BJP President has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a NIA probe.