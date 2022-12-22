TN govt to provide Rs 1,000 in Pongal gift scheme

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will provide Rs 1,000 as a Pongal gift along with 1 kg of raw rice and 1 kg of sugar in each family packet.

Tamil Nadu government will be providing Pongal gifts to over 2 crore families in the state and an amount of Rs 2,356 crore has been allocated for the scheme. However, gift hampers comprising 20 items will not be provided during this year’s Pongal festival.

Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin would inaugurate the scheme here on January 2.

The Sri Lankan Tamils who are staying in camps will also be included in the Pongal gift scheme.

The Pongal gift scheme was initiated in January 2014 when each family was provided Rs 100 and 1 kg extra of raw rice and sugar. In 2019, the amount was raised from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000. In 2021, Rs 2,500 was given to each family during the Pongal gift scheme and in 2022, Rs 2,500 along with 20 items were given on each family card.