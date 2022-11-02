TN Police likely to takeover Kerala youth’s death case

South India

Sana Sultana
Last Updated: 2 November 2022 - 11:08
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police in all likelihood are to take up the investigation into the death case of 23-year-old Kerala youth, who was given poison allegedly by his girlfriend.

Thiruvananthapuram rural district crime branch has already conducted a detailed probe and arrested the main accused Greeshma (23), her mother Sindu, and her uncle Nirmal Kumar.

The deceased Sharon hailed from Parasalla in Thiruvananthapuram, his estranged lover Greeshma is from Ramavarman Chirai in Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

Greeshma has allegedly confessed to having poisoned Sharon to death.

According to the Kerala Police, Greeshma and Sharon were lovers. But, she got engaged to a soldier in the Indian Army and told Sharon about the breakup. However, Sharon was not willing to back out. Greeshma then invited him to her house when no one was there, and allegedly administered poison to him which was laced with some Ayurvedic medication.

A senior officer with the Kerala Police while speaking to IANS said, “We have conducted a probe and have already zeroed in on the culprits and cracked the case. However, the case is likely to be taken over by the Tamil Nadu Police.”

He said that the case will also be handled in Tamil Nadu courts.

It is to be noted that while Greeshma and Sharon lived nearby in Kerala, the crime had taken place in Tamil Nadu, and hence the case was most likely to be taken over by the Tamil Nadu Police.

IANS
