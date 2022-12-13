Tuticorin police firing: Protesters demand CM take criminal action against cops

Chennai: The anti-Sterlite protesters on Tuesday demanded that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin honour his commitment made during the 2021 Assembly elections and take criminal action against the policemen involved in the firing against agitators.

Thirteen people were killed in the police action at the Sterlite plant agitation in May 2018.

Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission report had indicted several policemen who were involved in the action against the protesters agitating against the copper smelter plant.

As of now, only department action has been recommended against the cops and the protesters want the Chief Minister to take criminal action against the cops. A government order (G.O) of October 17 has directed only department action against policemen who had shot and killed the protesters.

The Anti-Sterlite Protesters coordination committee in a petition submitted to the Tuticorin district collector stated, “Even-though the Chief Minister had vowed to take the guilty to court, the Government Order (G.O) passed on October 17th has initiated just departmental action against the murderers sparing them of criminal prosecution.”

The anti- Sterlite protesters want the government to enact a special act against the Copper smelting unit and also issue a fresh G.O initiating criminal action against the policemen involved in shooting and killing the protesters.