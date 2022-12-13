South India

We are opposing Uniform Civil Code: VD Satheesan

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 13 December 2022 - 19:57
0 178 Less than a minute
We are opposing Uniform Civil Code: VD Satheesan
Uniform Civil Code

Kerala: Opposition Leader of Kerala Vadassery Damodaran Satheesan stated that his party is opposed to Uniform Civil Code.

According to ANI, while saying that they are opposed to Uniform Civil Code, Kerala LoP claimed that it will create differences & hatred among communities. He also observed that this is not the right time to implement Uniform Civil Code.

ANI quoted him as saying, “We are opposing the uniform civil code. This is not the right time to implement it. It will create differences & hatred among communities: VD Satheesan, Kerala LoP”

Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 13 December 2022 - 19:57
0 178 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button