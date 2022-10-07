Would be son-in-law served 125 types of dishes

Visakhapatnam: Sons-in-law always get special treatment at their in-laws’ houses. Traditionally they receive a warm welcome there. But in a bizarre incident, a family from Vizag organized a grand feast with 125 types of dishes for the future son-in-law.

The in-laws organized a feast for the son-in-law with 125 types of dishes. The marriage of Chaitanya of Vijayanagaram district of Andhra Pradesh and Niharika of Visakhapatnam is scheduled on March 9 next year.

They got engaged with fanfare, after the engagement the in-laws invited their son-in-law to the first festival of Dussehra, and the son-in-law was served 125 dishes. 95 dishes were ordered from outside and the rest were made at home. The son-in-law was surprised to see so many dishes. He was not even familiar with the names of many of these dishes.

Earlier, a woman in Bhimavaram had cooked 125 dishes for her son-in-law on the occasion of Sankranti.