YouTuber surrenders in Bihar over fake videos of migrants attacked in TN

Patna: After facing heat from the Bihar Police, infamous YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who is accused of spreading rumours about attacks on Bihar migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu, surrendered before the Bettiah police on Saturday.

The police, in its official statement confirmed that Kashyap went to Jagdishpur police station in Bettiah district and surrendered.

“Due to joint action of West Champaran district police and Economic Offence Unit (EOU), Manish Kashyap surrendered in Jagdishpur police station,” said Upendra Nath Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Champaran district.

Following his surrender, the enforcement agencies have stopped the property attachment process of Kashyap’s house located in the Majholia locality of Bettiah city.

Manish Kashyap along with three others was booked under the charge of making a fabricated video where migrant labourers from Bihar were purportedly seen getting thrashed by local Tamilians. The videos that were uploaded by him and three other accused on social media turned out to be fake. Subsequently, Bihar Police’s EOU, which is the investigating agency in this case, registered two FIRs against them.

Following the FIR, Kashyap went absconding and was said to be moving in Delhi and Noida. During this period, he gave interviews to various media organisations as well. He had also challenged Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar Police on the other hand, went for the legal process and obtained the warrant from the respective court for the property attachment of Kashyap’s house. The Bettiah police initiated the property attachment process and removed doors, windows, rooftop, walls and other valuables in the last two days.

Due to this, Kashyap came under pressure and surrendered in the police station.

So far, the Bihar Police have arrested three offenders — Rakesh Ranjan Kumar, Manish Kashyap and Aman Kumar, and the fourth one, Youraj Singh is on the run.