YSRCP, TDP MLAs clash in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Amaravati: MLAs of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) attacked each other in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Ruckus erupted in the House as TDP members surrounded Speaker Tammineni Seetharam while demanding the state government to abolish an order which imposed restrictions on public meetings on roads.

TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy had moved closer to the Speaker while arguing with him.

In the meantime, a few YSRCP MLAs rushed there and allegedly pushed TDP members.

Ruling party MLA Sudhakar Babu allegedly pulled back Swamy, who fell down on the podium. Taken aback by the development, the Speaker hurriedly left the House.

The MLAs continued pushing and pulling each other. Finally marshals stood as a barrier between them.

The TDP members later squatted on the floor to protest against the attack by the ruling party MLAs.

Veeranjaneya Swamy alleged that YSRCP MLAs Sudhakar Babu and V. R. Eliza attacked him.

Sudhakar Babu claimed that Veeranjaneya Swamy tried to manhandle the Speaker and Eliza rushed to the podium to protect the Speaker.

He said when TDP MLAs were attacking Eliza, he went to the latter’s rescue.

Sudhakar Babu claimed that he suffered a bleeding injury on his hand in the attack by TDP MLAs B. Ashok and Swamy.

He showed his injury to the media persons.

Sudhakar Babu, who is a Dalit MLA, alleged that upper caste MLAs attacked him.

As soon as the House met for the day, TDP members were on their feet demanding that the government withdraw the Government Order which imposed restrictions on public meetings on roads.

They alleged that the YSRCP government was trying to muzzle the voice of opposition.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the TDP MLAs rushed to the well and later surrounded the Speaker.

They tore papers and threw pieces on Speaker.