Moving bus with 29 passengers on board catches fire

In a terrible incident, a moving bus caught fire. Fortunately, all the passengers were safe in this incident.

The incident took place near Gunjal toll plaza in Nirmal district of Telangana.

According to sources, the private travel bus was coming from Nagpur in Maharashtra to Hyderabad. There were 29 passengers in the bus at the time of the incident which took place last night.

The bus driver first saw the fire in the engine and informed the passengers about it, after which the alert passengers jumped off the bus and saved their lives.



It is believed that short circuit was the cause of the fire. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported, but the luggage of the passengers was completely reduced to ashes.



As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade officials reached there and brought the fire under control. Police registered a case in this regard and started investigation.

