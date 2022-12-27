News

Hyderabad: Muezzin commits suicide in the mosque room

Rasia Hashmi
Hyderabad: A muezzin committed suicide in a mosque room in the old city of Hyderabad. 
This incident took place in Fateh Shah Mosque of Talab Katta area.


 According to local sources and police, 24-year-old Asghar Badshah Abdul Rahi hanged himself in his room today. He used to live in Mumbai and later shifted to Hyderabad. 


He reportedly belonged to the state of Bihar. The reason for the suicide was not immediately known. Police are busy investigating.

