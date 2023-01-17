Mukarram Jah’s mortal remains arrive in Hyderabad _ Video

Hyderabad: Mortal remains of titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad (Asif Jah VIII), Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur have arrived here in the city by a special plane today. The dead body arrived at RGI Airport Shamsabad by a chartered flight from Turkey at around 5 pm today and from there it was shifted to Chowmahalla Palace. The family members, various trustees associated with the Nizam family and people associated with the institutions came to pay their last respects.

Tomorrow, common people can visit Chowmahalla Palace between 8 am and 1 pm to pay their last respects to the last Nizam of Hyderabad. At around 3.30 pm, the funeral procession will be taken from Chowmahalla Palace to the historic Makkah Masjid. After the Asr prayer, the funeral prayer will be offered and the burial will take place.

Mukarram Jah’s burial will take place in the Asif Jahi tombs in the courtyard of Makkah Masjid where his ancestors were resting after Asr prayer tomorrow, Wednesday.

Mukarram Jah breathed his last on Saturday night in Istanbul, he was 89 years old.