Police constable saves life of electrocuted person in Hyderabad

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 23 November 2022 - 12:42
Hyderabad: A person’s life was saved due to the timely help of a traffic constable in Hyderabad.


A drunkard touched an electric fuse box at GVK Circle in Banjara Hills. He suffered electric shock and collapsed.


Shankar, the traffic constable present there, immediately administered CPR to him and shifted him to the hospital. Thus the man’s life was saved. The cop was lauded  by senior police officials for his humanitarianism gesture.

