Rakhi Sawant observes first fast; Iftar video goes viral



The holy month of Ramadan has begun. Along with common people, celebrities are also observing fast.

B-Town’s ‘Drama Queen’ Rakhi Sawant (Fatima) also fasted for the first time. This is her first fast after accepting Islam. The video of the actress breaking fast on her first fast is going viral on social media.

It is reported that Rakhi Sawant hosted an Iftar party at her residence on Saturday i.e. 25th March 2023 which was attended by her friends.

Meanwhile, the media also reached his iftar party. In the viral video on social media, Rakhi Sawant is seen breaking Iftar with her friends. The actress was wearing black clothes. People have expressed happiness on seeing Rakhi Sawant fasting like this.

Rakhi Sawant got married to Adil Khan Durrani, a resident of Mysore, in May, which was revealed by the actress a few months later. Rakhi said that she had a court marriage with Adil. The actress also changed her religion and then got married according to Sharia method. After accepting Islam, the actress was named Fatima.

Sawant filed an FIR accusing Adil of cheating only a few weeks after announcing the marriage. After that, Adil was arrested. An Iranian woman then lodged an FIR against Adil in Mysore, alleging rape and blackmail. At present, Adil is lodged in Mysore Jail.

