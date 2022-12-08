‘Ravana’ jibe worked for BJP in Gujarat like ‘Maut ka Saudagar’

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘Ravana’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked in favour of the BJP in Gujarat like Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Maut ka Saudagar’ jibe reverberated in several elections.

While the Congress is at its worst ever performance in the state, the BJP is putting up its best show despite setbacks in 2017 elections.

During an election meeting in the state, Congress chief Kharge had likened the Prime Minister Modi with Ravana.

The Prime Minister had made it a big issue alleging that the Kharge was tutored to make the comparison.

During his public meetings in Kalol taluka of Panchmahal district in central Gujarat where polling will be held in the second phase on December 5, Modi said, “Kharge was tutored to compare me with Ravana, when the Congress does not believe in Lord Rama… they do not approve the existence of Ram Setu. This is a state of Lord Rama believers, where such accusations will never be accepted by the people.”