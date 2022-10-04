Andhra Pradesh

3 students drown, 2 missing on Andhra beach

The incident occurred at Suryalanka beach when a group of intermediate students from Vijayawada were taking bath.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 4 October 2022 - 15:40
Amaravati: Three students drowned and two others went missing at the beach in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district on Tuesday.

Seven of the students went missing as a strong wave pulled them into the sea water. Two of them were rescued by swimmers who were immediately pressed into service.

Later, the rescue workers found the bodies of three missing students. The search was on for the two more missing students.

The deceased were identified as Abhi, Siddu and Sai Madhu, all aged 15 and hailing from Singh Nagar area of Vijayawada.

