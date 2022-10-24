Andhra Pradesh

36 e-bikes gutted in motor showroom fire in Andhra

The incident occured in Manam Motors in Palakonda town in the early hours of Monday.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 24 October 2022 - 13:28
0 192 1 minute read
36 e-bikes gutted in motor showroom fire in Andhra
36 e-bikes gutted in motor showroom fire in Andhra

Amaravati: As many as 36 electric bikes were gutted in a huge fire in a motor showroom in Andhra Pradesh’s Parvatipuram district, police said.

The incident occured in Manam Motors in Palakonda town in the early hours of Monday.

E-bikes and batteries kept in the showroom for special discounted sale on Diwali were destroyed in the fire.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Related Articles

Officials suspect that a short circuit may have caused the fire. Exact cause will be known after investigation, a police officer said.

According to the showroom management, the fire caused a loss of about Rs 50 lakh.

A huge fire in an e-bike showroom in Hyderabad last month had resulted in the death of eight persons. The fire from the showroom located in the basement of a multi-storey building had spread to a hotel on the top floor, killing eight persons and injuring nine others staying in the hotel.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 24 October 2022 - 13:28
0 192 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button