Advocate Muhammad Ameen appointed AGP of Andhra Pradesh High Court

For the first time after the separate high court was established for Andhra Pradesh, Government of Andhra Pradesh appointed Mohammed Ameen as the AGP of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Amravati: Advocate Muhammad Ameen has been appointed the Assistant Government Pleader (AGP) of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Andhra Pradesh Government has announced the appointment of young Advocate Muhammad Ameen as.AGP of AP High Court. Urdu Leaks reported.

Muhammad Ameen hails from Eluru District of Andhra Pradesh. Earlier he served in AP and Telangana High Courts. For the first time after the separate high court was established for Andhra Pradesh, Government of Andhra Pradesh appointed Mohammed Ameen as the AGP of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Advocates belonging to the minority community feel elated on the appointment of a young Muslim advocate to the post of AGP.

