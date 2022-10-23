Andhra Pradesh: Two killed in fire in firecracker shop

Vijayawada: Two persons were burnt to death in a fire that broke out in a firecracker shop in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. when traders were setting up firecracker shops at Gymkhana Grounds in Gandhi Nagar area in the city.

Three out of 19 shops were completely gutted in the fire, which set off huge explosions sending panic among people in the area. Another shop was partially burnt.

According to police, four fire engines immediately rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

MLA Malladi Vishnu and Vijawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata visited the spot.

Fire and police departments were investigating the reasons for the accident. Police have registered a case and took up investigation.

Both the victims were working in the shop. They were identified as Kashi and Samba, both residents of Vijayawada. They were believed to be asleep when the fire broke out. Six others who were working there ran out to safety.

Huge blasts sent panic among residents around the grounds. People ran out of their homes in fear. The residents voiced their anger over authorities allowing firecracker shops close to a petrol bunk.