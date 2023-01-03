Andhra prohibits meetings on roads in wake of stampede deaths

Amaravati: In the wake of a recent stampede during TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s road show that claimed eight lives, the Andhra Pradesh government has prohibited conduct of public meetings and rallies on roads.

The state’s Home Department has issued a Government Order (GO) banning public meetings on roads and road sides, citing public safety.

The order came in the wake of the stampede during opposition TDP rally at Kandukur in Nellore district on December 28, 2022.

Eight people, including two women, died in the incident.

The directions have been issued under the Police Act, 1861, which regulates conduct of Assembly and processions on public roads and public streets.

The GO, which cites various sections of the Police Act, 1861, states that it has come to the notice of the government that several fatal incidents involving loss of life and injury and inconvenience is being caused to the general public due to public meetings/gatherings on roads and road margins.

It mentions the December 28 incident at Kandukur.

The government has asked the respective authorities under Section 30 of the Police Act, 1861, while considering any application for conduct of public meetings on public roads and streets, bear in mind the possibility of recurrence of the Kandukur incident.

The authorities have been told that it is ideal not to give permission for meetings on state and national highways.

“Municipal roads and panchayat roads are narrow and are meant for free movement of the people staying in the local area and any obstruction due to meetings on these roads endangers lives, disrupts the civic life, emergency services, causing inconvenience to the general public. Only in rare and exceptional circumstances, and for reasons to be recorded in writing, the applications for grant of permission for public meetings may be considered,” reads the GO.

Through the GO, Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta has asked the respective district administration and police machinery to identify “designated places away from public roads for conduct of public meetings, which do not hamper the flow of traffic, public movement, emergency services, movement of essential commodities, etc”.