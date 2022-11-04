AP CM performs Bhoomi Puja for Rs 270 cr Bioethanol plant

Kakinada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday performed the Bhoomi Puja for the Rs 270 crore Bioethanol plant at Gummalladoddi village in Gokavaram Mandal of East Godavari District.

Describing the plant as a boon to the farmers of the district who were facing perennial problem of inundation and paddy getting discoloured due to recurring floods, Reddy said, the Bioethanol plant would use the broken rice, soaked and discoloured paddy, Jowar and Maize as the raw material for producing Bioethanol.

The Chief Minister moreover said the plant produces bi-products containing high protein that can be used for feeding fowls in hatcheries and aquaculture tanks.`It creates employment directly and indirectly to over 500 people of which 75 percent would be locals.

There would not be any pollution problem as such it is most welcoming . The government would extend all out support to the Asago company that came forward to set up the industry taking the state forward in accelerated industrial development,‘ he added.

Referring to the request made by the district MLAs on Yeleru right canal works, the Chief Minister has announced that he was according sanction for Rs 50 Crore funds on the spot itself, keeping in view the stabilization of 20,000 acres ayacut .

East Godavari district Collector Dr Madahavilatha, incharge Superintendent of Police P Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Ministers Dadisetti Raja,Ch Venugopalakrishna , Gurnadharao, MLAs Chirla Jaggireddy, Jakkampudi raja, Jyothula Chantibabu, MPs Vanga Geeta Viswanath, Margana Bharat earlier welcomed the Chief Minister.