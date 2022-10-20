‘BJP leadership to decide on roadmap sought by Pawan Kalyan’

Amaravati: The BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju on Thursday said that the party’s central leadership will take a decision on the roadmap sought by Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and actor Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan, an ally of the BJP, had said that he was waiting for a roadmap from the BJP to overthrow the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the state.

Veerraju noted that the actor-politician has good relations with the party’s top leaders, adding that both the BJP and JSP would work together and move forward.

“I have apprised the central leadership of the BJP about the developments in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

His comments came after reports about Pawan Kalyan’s apprehension of a gap in the JSP-BJP alliance.

Lending further credence to this, BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana said on Wednesday that the relationship has not been going on well for quite some time and blamed Veerraju for this situation.

When asked about Kanna’s statements, Veerraju merely remarked that he is a senior leader and said he would speak as much as he is supposed to speak as state BJP president.

In March this year, Pawan Kalyan had stated that he was waiting for a roadmap from BJP.

He is reportedly unhappy over the delay in the saffron party giving a roadmap and is believed to be planning his own strategy to take on the ruling party.

It was in this context that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with the actor assumed significance.

Naidu called on Pawan Kalyan at a hotel in Vijayawada on Tuesday to show solidarity with him after he was barred from addressing meetings or rallies in Visakhapatnam following attack on vehicles of ministers and other leaders of YSRCP government by a mob at the Visakhapatnam Airport.

Veerraju welcomed the meeting between Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. He found fault with the hurdles created for JSP leader’s ‘Janavani’ programme in Visakhapatnam.

The BJP leader also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy government is publicizing schemes of the Centrre as its own. He said he had brought this to the notice of the Centre.

Veerraju also condemned the attack by YSRCP men on Amaravati farmers during Maha Padyatra in Rajamahendravaram.

“BJP has a very clear stand that in a democracy there is no room for physical attacks,” he said.