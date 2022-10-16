Chandrababu condemns police searches in Vizag hotel

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday condemned the police searches in a Visakhapatnam hotel where Jana Sena Party leader and actor Pawan Kalyan was staying.

The former chief minister told the reporters that the searches reflect dictatorial rule in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is resorting to undemocratic methods. He said the attempts being made by the government to disrupt the ‘Janavani’ programme of Jana Sena were highly condemnable.

The TDP president also condemned the arrests of Jana Sena leaders for Saturday’s incident at Visakhapatnam Airport.

He found fault with the way police acted after stone pelting on the convoys of YSRCP leaders at the airport.

The incident had occurred on Saturday when Pawan Kalyan had arrived at the airport while state minister R.K. Roja and some YSRCP leaders were returning from Visakhapatnam after attending a rally organised by the YSRCP in the city in support of three state capitals.

Naidu wondered how the police would decide if the leader of a party should sit in the car or wave at the supporters who came to welcome him.

The leader of opposition said tens of people were arrested in connection with the airport incident. “The police searches at the hotel where Pawan Kalyan was staying and the threats all reflect the dictatorial rule in the state,” he said.

Naidu demanded immediate release of all Jana Sena leaders and workers who have been arrested by the police.