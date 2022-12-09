Cyclonic storm : Heavy to very heavy rain in AP during next 24 hours : Met

Amaravati: In the wake of severe Cyclonic Storm “Mandous” which is now weakened into a Cyclonic Storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, Heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours.

Meteorological Centre in a daily weather here on Friday said Heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema and heavy rain likely at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 10.

The report said Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam today.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh tomorrow.

Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places in North Coastal Andhras Pradesh & Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Sunday.

Squally winds of speed 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph likely over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 9.

Squally winds of speed 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph likely over Rayalseema and Squally winds of speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 10.