Cyclonic storm Si-Trang weakens into well marked low pressure area: Met

Amaravati: Monday’s Cyclonic storm “Sitrang”, pronounced as “Si-Trang”, weakened into Deep Depression over Bangladesh at 0230 hours on Tuesday and moved north-northeastward and further weakened into Depression at 0530 hours, Meteorological Centre said today.

In a daily weather report here, it said that this depression over northeast Bangladesh and neighbourhood moved north-northeastward and further weakened into a well marked low pressure area and lay centered over northeast Bangladesh and adjoining Meghalaya at 0830 hours today.

It is very likely to continue to move north-northeast wards and weaken into a low pressure area during the next six hours, the report added.

Source UNI