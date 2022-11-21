Andhra Pradesh

Eminent political analyst Murali Mohan Rao dies of cardiac arrest, Telangana CM condoles

Murali Mohan Rao from Adnak of Prakasam district in AP settled in Hyderabad 40-50 years ago. He went to his native place with his family.

Hyderabad: Eminent political analyst Ilapavuluri Murali Mohan Rao died of cardiac arrest at his residence in Ongole of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday midnight.

His family members rushed him to the hospital immediately after he suffered a cardiac arrest. However, his son Pramod said that the doctors confirmed that he had already died.
Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has condoled the sudden death of Rao.

Telangana Chief Minister’s Office quoting KCR in two tweets on Monday said, Chandrashekar Rao recalled that his discussions, analysis and writings were straightforward.

He expressed his sorrow over the death of Ilapavuluri, who spoke the cause of Telangana as a benefactor of the people of the state.
KCR expressed his deepest condolences to his family members.

