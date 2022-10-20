‘Even rowdies don’t speak like this’: Jagan hits back at Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday hit back at actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who recently showed ‘chappal’ to warn YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders.

Without naming Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader, the chief minister lashed out at him for using abusive words and remarked that even street rowdies will not use such abusive language.

“Do we need leaders who show chappal and use abusive language. I don’t think even street rowdies behave like this,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing a public meeting at Avanigadda in Krishna district.

“They have nothing to tell people about any good thing they have done. People don’t trust them and that’s why we have seen to what level they have stooped to,” he said.

The actor-politician had come down heavily on ruling party leaders on Tuesday. While addressing JSP workers in Vijayawada, he had threatened to beat up with ‘chappal’ anyone calling him ‘package star’.

Popular as ‘power star’ in Tollywood, Pawan has been the target of YSRCP leaders in recent times. The ruling party leaders including the chief minister had called him ‘package star’ to allege that he is taking ‘package’ from parties like BJP and TDP.

Jagan Mohan Reddy once again took a dig at three marriages of Pawan Kalyan.

The chief minister remarked that a leader is talking of benefits of three marriages at a time when the government is speaking of justice to all regions with three state capitals.

Jagan Reddy pointed out that the leader even asked others to have three marriages. He asked people to ponder what impact the words of these leader would have on women.

“What will happen to our daughters and sisters if somebody marry a woman for 4-5 years and then divorce her to marry another and go on having on having 3-4 wives. We need to think whether we need such leaders,” he said.

The YSRCP president also ridiculed the meeting between Pawan Kalyan and TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“There are backstabbers who release colourful manifestos at time of elections, make promises and after elections forget their promises, throw the manifestos in dustbin. if you go to their website you don’t find their manifestos.”

The chief minister launched denotification of 35,669 acres of land across the state. He said it will restore the farmers’ rights to sell or gift them. The denotification will benefit 22,042 farmers in phases.

Observing that the denotification of lands from Section 22A will fully restore the rights of farmers who were barred from selling or gifting them due to the wrong policies of TDP regime, he said the programme is only part of the re-survey of lands taken up after 100 years to permanently solve the land disputes across the state.

He said 10, 019 farmers in Avanigadda constituency alone will get their rights back over 15,791 acres while the rest of the farmers across the state will get freedom from Section 22A in phases.

The anti-farmer TDP government brought several GOs in May 2016 taking away the rights of farmers by including certain categories of lands like ‘chukkala bhumulu’, ‘anadita bhumulu’ and assigned lands in Section 22A barring the farmers from selling or gifting them to others.

Pointing out that all wrongs done by the TDP regime are being undone by the current government, the chief minster asked the people to see the difference between the policies of the TDP and current government.