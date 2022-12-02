Four burnt alive after two lorries collide in AP

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): Four persons were burnt alive when two lorries caught fire after a head-on collision near Dharmavaram on the National Highway of Prathipadu Mandal in Kakinada district, 50 kms from here in the wee hours of Friday.

Police said the empty lorry on its way back to sand reach in Rajahmundry went out of control and after jumping the road divider collided head-on with the container lorry.

The impact of the collision is so severe that both the cabin portions of the two lorries were telescoped and went into flames.

Both the drivers and cleaners trapped inside were burnt alive.

The fire tenders from the nearby Prathipadu reached the spot and extinguished the flames.

Police, who registered a case, said that only the charred remains of the bodies were traced in the cabins.